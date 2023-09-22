ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.44.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 350.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 100,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,751,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 262,708 shares of company stock worth $185,224 and have sold 35,242 shares worth $24,317. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

