Barclays Boosts Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $55.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAMT. StockNews.com started coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

