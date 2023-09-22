Trustpilot Group’s (TRST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

Trustpilot Group Stock Up 2.4 %

TRST stock opened at GBX 94.95 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £397.30 million, a PE ratio of -3,165.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Trustpilot Group has a 52 week low of GBX 62.45 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.40 ($1.60).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adrian Blair bought 33,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,204.24 ($38,652.60). 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

