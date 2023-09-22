Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.05) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TM17. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.88) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.38) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 308 ($3.82) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 326.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 359.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £449.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,811.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Peter Whiting purchased 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £64,581 ($79,996.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,020. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

