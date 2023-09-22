Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.38 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

