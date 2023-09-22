DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $529.31 million, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,667 shares of company stock valued at $682,635. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 99.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

