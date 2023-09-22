DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.85. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,667 shares of company stock valued at $682,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in DocGo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 251,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 100.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

