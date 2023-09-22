Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

