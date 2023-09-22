Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLAR. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.69.

CLAR stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $276.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.96. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 1,448.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

