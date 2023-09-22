Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.46.

SPLK opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $145.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,138. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

