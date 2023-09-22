Citigroup Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.69.

ZS opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $185.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,003 shares of company stock worth $21,871,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

