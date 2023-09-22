The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $275.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a sell rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $255.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $811.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $301.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

