TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Get Tenable alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TENB opened at $45.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $566,150.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,351.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.