TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.
Tenable Trading Down 3.0 %
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Tenable
In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $566,150.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,351.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
