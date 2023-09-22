DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $45.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Shares of DV stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $266,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,191.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,192,100 shares of company stock valued at $819,284,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,742,000 after acquiring an additional 362,948 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after buying an additional 1,045,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

