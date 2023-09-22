HC Wainwright Upgrades Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

