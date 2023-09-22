DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.77.

DoorDash Stock Down 4.2 %

DASH stock opened at $75.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.63. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 997,997 shares of company stock valued at $80,848,006. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

