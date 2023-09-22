V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.74.

V.F. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. V.F. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

