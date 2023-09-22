Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. 888 reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.39.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

