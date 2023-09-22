Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.75. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $11,334,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,635,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

