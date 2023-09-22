Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMVHF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,390 ($17.22) to GBX 1,410 ($17.47) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,848 ($22.89) to GBX 1,745 ($21.62) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,805 ($22.36) to GBX 1,460 ($18.08) in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

Entain Price Performance

About Entain

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $13.16 on Monday. Entain has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

