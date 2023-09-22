Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.66 on Monday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,945,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

