DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Raised to $17.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised DLocal from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.14.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $18.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.36 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. increased its holdings in DLocal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,463 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in DLocal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in DLocal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,587,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

