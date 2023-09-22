Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VLEEY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valeo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Valeo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLEEY

Valeo Stock Down 4.3 %

About Valeo

VLEEY stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Valeo has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

(Get Free Report)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.