Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Azul from $14.10 to $14.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Azul

Azul Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Azul stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.48. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 721.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Azul by 697.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.