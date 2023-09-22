Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

