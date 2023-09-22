Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 640 ($7.93) to GBX 970 ($12.02) in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.34) in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $986.00.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 1.6 %

About Fevertree Drinks

FQVTF opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.