International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised International Distributions Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Distributions Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

