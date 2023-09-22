International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt raised International Distributions Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Distributions Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.00.
Read Our Latest Report on ROYMY
International Distributions Services Price Performance
International Distributions Services Company Profile
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Distributions Services
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.