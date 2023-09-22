Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Laidlaw lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

