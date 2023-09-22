Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.90.

AMBA opened at $52.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,143,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 21,875.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

