BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $59.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of BL stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. Research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in BlackLine by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in BlackLine by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

