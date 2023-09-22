Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Applied Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of APLD stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $540.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 4.17.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

