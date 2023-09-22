Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.53.

ARWR stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,802 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

