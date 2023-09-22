Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.40 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $42,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 31.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

