Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.22.

Globus Medical stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,737 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,345,000 after acquiring an additional 409,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

