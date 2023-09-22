Citigroup Lowers PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,516,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.