Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.07 million, a PE ratio of -133.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.