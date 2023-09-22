Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of TCMD opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.02 million, a P/E ratio of 443.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.