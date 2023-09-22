StockNews.com Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $120.99 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

