StockNews.com Lowers Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

