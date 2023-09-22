Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDCO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,744.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,880 shares of company stock worth $385,465 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 66.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28,784.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 99,307 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 52,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

