StockNews.com Upgrades Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth about $1,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

