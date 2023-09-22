Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,054. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,396 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,640 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

