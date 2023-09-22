PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at $699,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 335,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

