Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

