Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of KAMN opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $572.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.51 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Kaman by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kaman by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

