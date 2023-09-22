Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 615.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

