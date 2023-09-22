Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after purchasing an additional 707,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

