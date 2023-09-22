StockNews.com Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.33.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $442.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.