Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Intevac Stock Performance
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 5,427.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
