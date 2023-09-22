Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.10. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 246.79% and a negative net margin of 152.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

